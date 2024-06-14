JEE Advanced AAT Results 2024:The three hour long JEE Advanced AAT exam was conducted on June 12 from 9:00 AM to 12 PM. The Joint Implementation Committee of JEE Advanced 2024 will determine the requirements for qualifying the exam.

JEE Advanced AAT Results 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is set to release the Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) results for the Joint Entrance Examination today.

IIT Madras will announce the JEE Advanced AAT Results 2024 at 5:00 PM. Candidates who appeared for JEE Advanced AAT Results 2024 exam can check their results on the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

To be eligible for admission to the BArch program at IIT (BHU) Varanasi, IIT Kharagpur, and IIT Roorkee, candidates need to qualify for the JEE Advanced AAT 2024 exam. The three-hour JEE Advanced AAT exam was conducted on June 12 from 9:00 AM to 12 PM. Candidates must meet certain essential requirements to be eligible for admission to the BArch program- they should have at least 75% marks in Class 12.

Cut-off The Joint Implementation Committee of JEE Advanced 2024 will determine the requirements for qualifying for the JEE Advanced AAT exam. Candidates must score above the JEE AAT cut-off pass the exam. It is noteworthy that candidates who appeared for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be considered for ranking. The authorities will not be sending individual rank cards to candidates.

The allotment of seats for the JEE Advanced AAT will take place on the basis of merit list, which is the category-wise All India Rank (AIR) based on the aggregate marks obtained in the JEE Advanced 2024 exam.

Step-by-step guide to check JEE Advanced AAT Result 2024: Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the JEE Advanced AAT Result 2024 link available.

Step 3: This will open a new window where login details need to be entered

Step 4: Provide the login credentials--registration number and password--and click on submit.

Step 5: Check and download the result.

Step 6: Take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference.

