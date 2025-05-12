JEE Advanced admit card 2025 OUT; check steps to download hall ticket from jeeadv.ac.in here

The JEE Advanced admit card 2025 was released today, May 12, by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, administering the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) scheduled for May 18. Students, who will be appearing for the exam, can download the hall ticket from the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

The window to download JEE Advanced admit card 2025 will remain open till 2:30 PM (IST) on May 18, which is the same day the Engineering entrance examination will be held. Essential login credentials needed to download the JEE Advanced 2025 admit card include registration number and date of birth.

The JEE Advanced 2025 will be conducted in two shifts on May 18, paper 1 exam will take place from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon while paper 2 exam will be conducted from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Only those candidates who have cleared JEE Main 2025 and registered for the Advanced round are eligible to download the JEE Advanced admit card 2025.

How to download JEE Advanced Admit Card 2025? To download JEE Advanced Admit Card 2025, students must follow the below mentioned steps:

Step 1: Visit the JEE Advanced admit card 2025 official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Admit Card” link available on the homepage.

Step 3: The candidate portal will appear on the screen.

Step 4: In the login window, enter registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on ‘Login”.

Step 5: JEE Advanced admit card will be displayed on the screen. Candidates must check and download the admit card, take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference.

Also Read | Row in Andhra Pradesh as 20 students miss JEE Mains due to Pawan Kalyan’s convoy