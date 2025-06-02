JEE Advanced 2025 Result OUT! Check marks, qualifying status, cutoff at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2025 Result: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur announced the results for Joint Entrance Examination Advanced today. Those candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results at the official website -jeeadv.ac.in, using registered mobile number, application number and date of birth.

JEE Advanced 2025 Result time JEE Advanced 2025 Results were published on the website at 6:00 AM and can be accessed through the official result website - results25.jeeadv.ac.in.

A day before IIT Kanpur released the JEE Advanced 2025 final answer key of both Paper 1 and 2. Students can check engineering exam result now. It is important to note that the scorecard includes marks, qualifying status and 2025 cutoff. Qualifying students will be able to register for the JEE Advanced counselling 2025 - JoSAA, which will commence its application process from June 3.

How to check JEE Advanced 2025 Result today? Follow the steps provided below to access JEE Advanced 2025 result

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Advanced 2025 - jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Navigate to the JEE Advanced result link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter JEE Advanced 2025 roll number, date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format and the 10-digit registered phone number in the required fields and click on ‘Submit.’

Step 4: JEE Advanced 2025 result will be displayed on the screen. Check and download scorecard, take a printout and keep the hard copy for further reference.

Why is JEE Advanced 2025 Result important?