JEE Main 2022: Registration opens; dates, eligibility - All you need to know

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Last date for application fee: 31st March up to 11.30 PM
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Announcement of examination city: 1st week of April 2022
Downloading of admit cards: 2nd week of April 2022
Dates of examination: 16th April 2022 to 21st April 2022
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Session-2
Application form submission: 8 April 2022 to 3 May 2022
Last date application fee: 3 May up to 11.30 P.M.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Announcement of examination City: 2nd week of May 2022
Downloading of admit Cards: 3rd week of May 2022
Dates of examination: 24 May 2022 to 29 May 2022
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Age Limit
For appearing in the JEE (Main) - 2022, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the class 12/equivalent examination in 2020, 2021, or appearing in 2022 irrespective of their age can appear in JEE (Main) - 2022 examination. However, the candidates may be required to fulfill the age criteria of the Institute(s) in which they are desirous of taking admission.
List of Qualifying Examinations
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
i. The final examination of the 10+2 system, conducted by any recognized Central/ State Board, such as Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi; Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, New Delhi; etc.
ii. Intermediate or two-year Pre-University examination conducted by a recognized Board/University.
iii. Final examination of the two-year course of the Joint Services Wing of the National Defence Academy
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
iv. Senior Secondary School Examination conducted by the National Institute of Open Schooling with a minimum of five subjects.
v. Any Public School/ Board/ University examination in India or any foreign country is recognized as equivalent to the 10+2 system by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).
vi. Higher Secondary Certificate Vocational Examination.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
vii. A diploma recognized by AICTE or a State board of technical education of at least 3 years duration.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!