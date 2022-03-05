JEE Main 2022: Registration opens; dates, eligibility - All you need to know

For appearing in the JEE (Main) - 2022, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the class 12/equivalent examination in 2020, 2021, or appearing in 2022 irrespective of their age can appear in JEE (Main) - 2022 examination. However, the candidates may be required to fulfill the age criteria of the Institute(s) in which they are desirous of taking admission.