JEE Main 2023 to be conducted in two sessions in Jan and April 2023: NTA

The National testing agency (NTA) on Thursday 15 December informed that engineering entrance examination, Joint Entrance Exam-Main (JEE-Main) 2023 will be held from 24-31 January for admission to engineering courses for the academic year 2023-24.
The NTA informed that exams will be held everyday from 24-31 January, except on Republic Day 26 January, 2023. The second session of JEE-Main 2023 will be held in April 2023.
The official statement, notification and dates have been made available on the NTA JEE 2023 official websites- jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.nic.in.
Further the testing agency informed that application for JEE-Main 2023 has commenced from today, 15 December and the window will remain open till 12 January.
NTA has opened the registration portal and undergraduate engineering aspirants can now apply online.
The JEE Mains exams are held for BE, Btech (Paper 1) and BArch and BPlanning (Paper 2). According to reports the JEE Main 2023 session 1 will be conducted in January and the session two will be conducted in April next year.
As per the rules, the ranks will be calculated as per the marks obtained by candidates in any of the two sessions. Candidates can choose to take one session of both.
JEE-Main 2023- Steps to register
-Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in.
-Open the link to apply for session 1.
-Click on new candidate register. Register and get your login details.
-Login to fill the application form.
-Upload photo, signature and other asked details, make payment.
-Submit the form and save the confirmation page.
-For future use, save the uploaded photograph as well.
JEE-Main 2023-Eligibility criteria
The minimum eligibility criteria to apply for JEE Main 2023 is plus two (Class 12) pass certificate with Physics, Maths.
For updates on JEE Main exam, students can download the SANDES application. They can also use the National Test Abhyas app to take mock test and find other useful preparation tips
JEE-Main 2023- Timeline
Publication of JEE Main 2023 notification and information bulletin- December 15, 2022
JEE Main 2023 registration window- December 15, 2022
Release of exam city information slip- Second week of January 2023
Release of JEE Main admit card- Third week of January 2023
JEE Main session 1 exam- January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31
