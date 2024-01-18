JEE Main 2024: Advance city intimation slip for Paper I released on jeemain.nta.ac.in. Check all details here
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the exam city information slip for JEE Main 2024 Paper I exam. The B.E/ B.Tech exam candidates can now download the exam city information slip from the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.ac.in. The paper 1 exams will be held on 27, 29, 30,31 and 1 February. The exams will be held in two shift. The timing of the first shift is from 9 am-12 pm and the second shift is 3 pm-6 pm. The exam city slip for the Paper 2 exam which will be held on 24 January has already been released.