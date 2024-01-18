The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the exam city information slip for JEE Main 2024 Paper I exam. The B.E/ B.Tech exam candidates can now download the exam city information slip from the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.ac.in. The paper 1 exams will be held on 27, 29, 30,31 and 1 February. The exams will be held in two shift. The timing of the first shift is from 9 am-12 pm and the second shift is 3 pm-6 pm. The exam city slip for the Paper 2 exam which will be held on 24 January has already been released. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the NTA release, the candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation slip of JEE (Main)- 2024 Session 1 using their Application No. and Date of Birth. The Admit cards for the exams will be issued "3 days before the actual date of the examination."

The notification further stated that, "the exam city slip is not the Admit Card for JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1. This is advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located to facilitate the candidates."

How to download exam city slip

Candidates needs to go to jeemain.nta.ac.in

Open the activated link of 'JEE(Main) 2024 : Advance city intimation slip live'

Enter your credentials and login.

Check and download the exam city slip.

How to download admit card Go to jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Now, open the Session 1 admit card download tab.

Enter your application number, date of birth and log in.

Check and download the admit card.

Candidates appearing for engineering entrance exam JEE-Main will have to undergo frisking and biometric attendance after toilet breaks as well, National Testing Agency (NTA) officials had said.

"The move is aimed at ensuring there are no cases of use of unfair means or proxy attendance. We have strict mechanisms in place already but the idea is to make the exam completely foolproof to ensure there are zero incidents," NTA Director Subodh Kumar Singh said. At present, aspirants are screened at the entry and biometric attendance is also recorded there. "The same process will be extended to other exams as well in the longer run," Singh added.

(With PTI inputs)

