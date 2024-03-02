JEE Main 2024: Last day today to register for Session-2 exams; here's how to apply and other details
NTA will close JEE Mains 2024 Session-2 registration on 2 March. Candidates must apply and pay fees today on jeemain.nta.ac.in. Session 2 exams will be held from April 1 to 15.
JEE Mains 2024 Session-2 registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will end the registration process of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024 Session-2 today i.e. on 2 March. It is important to note that the last date for the successful application fee transaction is also today. Interested and eligible candidates have last chance today to apply on the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.ac.in.