JEE Mains 2024 Session-2 registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will end the registration process of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024 Session-2 today i.e. on 2 March. It is important to note that the last date for the successful application fee transaction is also today. Interested and eligible candidates have last chance today to apply on the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.ac.in.

As per the official notice, “The candidates who have applied and successfully paid the Examination Fee for JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 and wish to appear for JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 2, are required to log in with their previous Application Number and Password as provided in Session 1." The JEE Main Session 2 exams will be conducted between April 1 to April 15.

How to apply for JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 - Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

- Click on JEE Mains Exam 2024 Session 2 link on the home page.

- Register yourself and login to the account.

- Fill out the application form and make the payment of fees.

- Click on submit and download the page.

In order to complete the successful application, candidates need to also pay the fees which is ₹1000/- for general male candidates and ₹800 for general female candidates. The fee for Gen-EWS/ OBC (NCL) category male candidates is ₹900 while for female candidates is ₹800. The fee for SC/ST/PwD male and female candidates is ₹500.

Earlier on 13 February, the results for the Session 1 Paper 1 was declared on 13 February. Twenty-three candidates have bagged perfect 100 score in the JEE-Main exam 2024 with a maximum of them being from Telangana, NTA said. Bhavya is the only student from UP to score 99.9966033 percentile, according to the results announced by the NTA on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, NTA is expected to announce the results of the Session 1 Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 2B (B.Planning) exams today. Once NTA announces the results, students can check results from official website of JEE Mains i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in.

How to check JEE Main Session 1 Paper 2 results - Go to the official site of NTA JEE – jeemain.nta.nic.in

- On the home page, click on the activated link "Answer Key of JEE (Main) Session-1 2024 Paper 2'

-Now, enter your application number and date of birth

-Click on Submit

-Your JEE Main 2024 session 1 Paper 2 results will appear on the screen

-Save and download for future reference.

