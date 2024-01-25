JEE Mains 2024: NTA releases admit card for Paper 1 on jeemain.nta.ac.in; check important instructions here
JEE Mains 2024: JEE Main Paper 1 exams will be held on 27 January in two shifts. Candidates scheduled for this date can download their admit card using their application number and date of birth.
JEE Mains 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024 exams Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) exams. As per the official website, Candidates can download the admit card from the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.ac.in. The Paper 1 exam will be held on Saturday i.e. 27 January.