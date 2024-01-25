JEE Mains 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024 exams Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) exams. As per the official website, Candidates can download the admit card from the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.ac.in. The Paper 1 exam will be held on Saturday i.e. 27 January. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The JEE Main Paper 1 (B.E./B. Tech) exams will be conducted in two shifts: in the first shift, exams will be held from 9:00 am-12:00 noon while the second shift exams will be held from 3:00 pm-6:00 pm.

The candidates scheduled to appear on 27 January 2024 are required to download their Admit Card of JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 (January 2024) using their application no. and date of birth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to download JEE Main Paper 1 Admit card: Step 1: Go to the official JEE Main website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Download Admit Card B.Arch/B.Planning and B.E./B.Tech. ’

Step 3: Now enter your application number, date of birth, Course, Security Pin and click on Submit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 4: Your JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Paper 1 admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check all the details on the admit card

Step 6: Download it for future reference {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Please check the following as indicated on the Admit Card:

➢ Reporting Time at Centre

➢ Gate Closing time of Centre {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

➢ Date of Examination

➢ Shift and Timings of Test

➢ Venue of Test {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mandatory things to carry for the exams As per NTA, candidates should only carry Admit Card downloaded from the NTA Website (a clear, preferably colour printout on A4 size paper), One Passport size photograph (same as uploaded with the Online Application Form) is to be pasted on the Attendance Sheet at the Centre, A valid Photo ID Proof in ORIGINAL (PAN card/ Driving License/ Voter ID/Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/E- Aadhaar/Ration Card/12th Class Admit card).

It further stated that ID Cards issued by Schools/ Colleges/ Universities/ Coaching Centres, AADHAR enrollment receipts without AADHAR numbers, and PHOTOCOPIES OR Images Stored on mobile phones, etc. will not be accepted

Important instructions for students - Candidates are not allowed to carry an Instrument/ Geometry/ Pencil box, Handbag, Purse, any kind of Paper/ Stationery/ Textual material (printed or written material), Eatables Water (loose or packed), Mobile Phone/ Ear Phone/ Microphone/ Pager, Calculator, DocuPen, Slide Rules, Log Tables, Camera, Tape Recorder, to wear/carry any type of watch including Electronic Watches with facilities of calculator, any metallic item or electronic gadgets/ devices in the Examination Hall/Room. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-If a candidate goes for bio-break /toilet, he/she should undergo the mandatory frisking and biometrics again.

