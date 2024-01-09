JEE Main 2024: NTA to release Session 1 Admit Card on THIS date. Here's how to download and other details
JEE Main 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon start issuing admit card for the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024 exams. As per on the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in. JEE Main 2024 session 1 exam will be held between from 24 January and 1 February. As per the official website, admit cards will be issued '3 days before the actual date of the examination."