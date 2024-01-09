JEE Main 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon start issuing admit card for the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024 exams. As per on the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in. JEE Main 2024 session 1 exam will be held between from 24 January and 1 February. As per the official website, admit cards will be issued '3 days before the actual date of the examination." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Once the admit card is released, candidates can download it using their application number and date of birth. In addition to this, the NTA will also be making the ‘Announcement of the City of Examination’ by the second week of January.

Step 2: Click on the activated link “JEE Main session 1 admit card" on the home page.

Step 3: Candidates need to fill in application number and date of birth to login.

Step 4: Your JEE Main Session 1 Admit Card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check all the details carefully and download it to carry it for the exams.

JEE Main admit card contains important information like date, time, exam centre information, and roll number. Students are advised to read all the guidelines mentioned in the admit card carefully

The JEE Main exam will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The Paper 1 (B.E./ B.Tech), Paper 2 A (B.Arch.) and Paper 2B (B.Planning) will be for 3 hours in two shifts - 9am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm . to 12.00 Noon while B.Arch and B.Planning will be held for 3 hours and 30 minutes - 9 am-12.30 pm and 3 pm-6.30 pm.

Also Read: NEET PG exam 2024: When will the exam be held this year? Check here for details on registration dates and more Earlier in November, NTA stated that Abu Dhabi has been included as a new examination center for JEE Main 2024. Dubai and Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates are already designated as examination cities for JEE (Main) 2024. As per an official release by the NTA website had stated, “Based on the request of the Ambassador of India, Abu Dhabi to support the student community of the city, it has been decided to add Abu Dhabi as an examination city for the JEE (Main) - 2024."

Meanwhile, the security measures will be heightened during the JEE Main 2024 exams. As per PTI report, NTA officials have mandated additional frisking and biometric attendance for candidates after any toilet breaks during the examination. According to NTA authorities, this stringent measure extends beyond candidates to encompass officials, observers, staff, and even those serving refreshments. The primary aim behind these steps is to eradicate any possibilities of unfair means or proxy attendance during the examination process.

The JEE Main serves as the screening test for admission to centrally-funded technical institutions like NITs and IITs. The top 20 percent of the merit list qualifies to take the JEE (Advanced), the entrance test for prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

(With inputs from PTI)

