JEE Main 2024 Result: 23 students score perfect 100, most of them from Telangana
JEE Main 2024 Result: Among the candidates who scored 100 NTA scores, seven are from Telangana, two from Haryana, three each from Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, two from Delhi and one each from Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
JEE Main 2024 Result: Twenty-three candidates have achieved a perfect score of 100 in the JEE-Main engineering entrance exam, according to the National Testing Agency's recent announcement. Notably, a significant number of these high achievers hail from Telangana.
