JEE Mains 2024 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday declared the JEE Mains 2024 result for session 2, declaring results of 8.2 lakh students who appeared for the exams. As per the JEE Mains 2024 results, as many as 56 students have scored 100 percentile. All students who appeared for the JEE Mains 2024 exams can check their scores at the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The NTA has also announced the list of toppers in the JEE Mains 2024 results. Chintu Sateesh Kumar from Andhra Pradesh, Dattaraj Balkrishna Saudagar from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Tanay Jha from Delhi, Parekh Meet Vikrambhai from Gujarat, Sushant Padha from Jammu and Kashmir are among the toppers in the JEE Main 2024.

JEE Mains 2024 results session 2: Check results on this official website: jeemain.nta.ac.in

To check JEE Mains 2024 results, one has to go to the official website and click on the notification and follow the following steps: On the jeemain.nta.ac.in, click on JEE Mains 2024 Session 2: Click here to access the score card Add your application number Then add your date of birth Enter the security pin that's shown on the screen Hit ‘Submit’ Your score will reflect on the screen Your cut-off marks and your rank in the JEE Mains 2024 exams will also be displayed on the screen Save and download for future reference Your counselling and allocation of seat will depend on your JEE Mains 2024 result It is important to note that the NTA conducted the JEE Mains 2024 exam in two sessions – January and April. The total number of JEE Mains registrations in both sessions was over 24 lakh — 12,21,624 in session 1 and 12.57 lakh in session 2. The best of the candidate’s scores in JEE Mains will be considered while preparing the final merit list.

