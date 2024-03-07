Active Stocks
JEE Main 2024: Session 1 results for B.Arch B.Planning paper 2 out on jeemain.nta.ac.in

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

JEE Main 2024: Results for JEE Mains 2024 Paper 2 exam have been declared by NTA. Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in to check your scores.

JEE Main 2024: Results for JEE Mains 2024 Paper 2 exam have been declared by NTA.
JEE Main 2024: Results for JEE Mains 2024 Paper 2 exam have been declared by NTA.

JEE Main 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024 for Paper 2 exam. Candidates can check their scores on the official website of JEE Mains i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in. Earlier on 4 March, NTA had declared the final answer key for B.Arch B.Planning Paper 2. 

The Paper 1 exams were held on 27, 29, 30,31 January and 1 February. while the Paper 2 exam was held on 24 January. 

How to check JEE Main Session 1 Paper 2 results

- Go to the official site of NTA JEE – jeemain.nta.nic.in

- On the home page, click on the activated link “JEE (Main) B.Arch B.Planning session 1: Click here to download the score card"

-Now, enter your application number, date of birth and the security pin 

-Click on Submit

-Your JEE Main 2024 session 1 Paper 2 results will appear on the screen

-Save and download for future reference.

The examination was held in Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The exam was also conducted outside India in Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait City, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos/Abuja, Colombo, Jakarta, Moscow, Ottawa, Port Louis, Bangkok, and Washington DC. It was conducted in Abu Dhabi, Hong Kong, and Oslo for the first time.

Earlier in February, the Paper 1 results were declared by the NTA. Twenty-three candidates bagged the perfect 100 score in the engineering entrance exam JEE-Main 2024 with a maximum of them being from Telangana, as per NTA. Among the 23 candidates, seven are from Telangana, two from Haryana, three each from Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, two from Delhi and one each from Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The candidates who scored 100 NTA scores are Aarav Bhatt, Rishi Shekher Shukla, Shaik Suraj (OBC), Mukunth Prathish S (OBC), Madhav Bansal, Aryan Prakash, Ishaan Gupta, Aaditya Kumar, Rohan Sai Pabba, Parekh Meet Vikrambhai, Amogh Agrawal, Shivansh Nair, Thota Sai Karthik, Gajare Nilkrishna Nirmalkumar (OBC), Dakshesh Sanjay Mishra, Muthavarapu Anoop, Himanshu Thalor (OBC), Hundekar Vidith, Venkata Sai Teja Madineni, Ipsit Mittal, Annareddy Venkata Tanish Reddy, Sriyashas Mohan Kalluri, And Tavva Dinesh Reddy.

Based on the results of JEE-Mains Paper 1 and Paper 2, the candidates will be shortlisted to appear for the JEE-Advanced exam, which is a one-stop exam to get admission into the 23 premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

(With inputs from PTI)

