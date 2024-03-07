JEE Main 2024: Session 1 results for B.Arch B.Planning paper 2 out on jeemain.nta.ac.in
JEE Main 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024 for Paper 2 exam. Candidates can check their scores on the official website of JEE Mains i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in. Earlier on 4 March, NTA had declared the final answer key for B.Arch B.Planning Paper 2.