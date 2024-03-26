JEE Main 2024: Session 2 admit card, exam city slip soon on jeemain.nta.ac.in. How to download and other details here
JEE Main Session 2 exams details to be out soon. Exam dates 4-15 April 2024 in two shifts. Instructions to download admit card and exam city slip on jeemain.nta.ac.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to issue admit card and exam city information slip for the JEE Main Session 2 exams soon. Some reports have also stated that the details is likely to be out today itself. However, currently, no official notice has been issued by the NTA on the same.