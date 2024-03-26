The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to issue admit card and exam city information slip for the JEE Main Session 2 exams soon. Some reports have also stated that the details is likely to be out today itself. However, currently, no official notice has been issued by the NTA on the same. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Once out, candidates can check the information on the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.ac.in. The JEE Main Session 2 will be held from 4-15 April 2024. The exams will be held in two shifts. The exam timing for 1st shift is from 9 am -12 pm while second shift exams begin from 3-6pm.

JEE Main exam city slips will mention names of cities in which exam centres will be located and admit cards of JEE Main will contain exam date and shift timing, reporting time and exam day guidelines, among other information.

How to download JEE Main Session 2 exam city slip

-Visit the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.ac.in

-After that open the 'Session 2 exam city intimation slip download' link.

-Enter the required credentials and login.

-Check and download the exam city slip.

How to download JEE Main Session 2 admit card Visit the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Now, open the activate link stating 'Session 2 admit card'

Enter your application number, date of birth and log in.

Check and download the admit card.

With the Lok Sabha elections commencing from April 19, many entrance and competitive exams have been preponed while new dates have been issued for some exams. The National Testing Agency has preponed the SHRESHTA (NETS) exam by a few days in light of the Lok Sabha elections. The exam scheduled for May 24 will now be held on May 11. ICAI has issued new dates for the CA Inter and Final exams in light of the Lok Sabha elections. As per the new schedule, for the CA inter exams for Group 1, one of the exam date has been changed. Earlier, Group 1 Inter exams were schedule on 3, 5 and 7 May and now exams will be held on 3, 5 and 9 May. The CA Inter group II exams will be conducted on May 11, 15, and 17 May instead of the earlier May 9, 11 and 13.

Meanwhile, there will be no change in exam schedule for CUET UG 2024 which is se to be held between May 15 and May 31, 2024, UGC Chairman, M Jagadesh had said.

