JEE Main 2024: Session 2 Admit card for Paper 1 exams OUT on jeemain.nta.ac.in. How to download and other details here

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

JEE Main Session 2 exams 2024: NTA has released the admit card for JEE Main Session 2 Paper 1 for 4, 5, 6 exams. Candidates can download from jeemain.nta.ac.in.

JEE Main Session 2 exams 2024: Session 2 Admit card for Paper 1 OUT on jeemain.nta.ac.inPremium
JEE Main Session 2 exams 2024: Session 2 Admit card for Paper 1 OUT on jeemain.nta.ac.in

JEE Main Session 2 exams 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the upcoming Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 2 exam. Students can download the JEE Main Session 2 admit card from the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.ac.in. Currently, the NTA has released the admit card for the candidates scheduled to appear on JEE Main Session 2 Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) exams on 4, 5, and 6 April.

As per NTA, “The candidates scheduled to appear on 04, 05, and 06 April 2024 are required to download their Admit Card of JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 2 (April 2024) (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) for Paper 1 from the website https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/ w.e.f. 31 March 2024 and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin."

It added, “The candidates are also required to ensure that the barcode is available on the Admit card while downloading"

JEE Main Session 2 exam schedule

The JEE Main Session 2 exams will begin from 2 April and the last exams will be held on 12 April. The JEE Main Session 2 exams 2024 for the Paper 1 (B.E/B.Tech) will be held in two shift. The first shift exams begin on 9 am-12 noon, while the second shift will be held at 3-6 pm. The Paper 2 will be held in single shift i.e. from 9 am -12.30 pm. Speaking of the time table, Paper 1 will be held on 4, 5, 6, 8 and 9 April while Paper 2 Paper 2A (B. Arch), Paper 2B (B.Planning) and Paper 2A & 2B (B.Arch & B. Planning both) will be held on 12 April.

How to download JEE Main Session 2 admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Now, open the activate link stating ‘Session 2 admit card’

Step 3: Enter your application number, date of birth and log in.

Step 4: Check and download the admit card.

The NTA will be conducting the JEE Main2024 Session 2 exams at different Centres located across 319 cities throughout the country including 22 cities outside India.

Earlier on 27 March, NTA had released the exam city slip on the offiical website. JEE Main exam city slips will mention names of cities in which exam centres will be located and admit cards of JEE Main will contain exam date and shift timing, reporting time and exam day guidelines, among other information.

 

Published: 01 Apr 2024, 07:45 AM IST
