JEE Main 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline for the application of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024 Session 2 exams. The application for JEE Main Session 2 which was set to expire on 2nd March has now been extended to 4th March. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The application deadline with fees payment is now extended to March 4. The application process will close at 10.50 pm and the deadline for payment of fees is 11:50 p.m. The candidates are allowed to make the corrections, latest by 7 March 2024 up to 11:50 P.M. Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances, the NTA has stated.

“This opportunity is being provided for all those candidates who applied for JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 but could not register for JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 2 earlier as well as for those candidates who want to apply as a fresh candidate for the JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 2," the official notification stated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: CUET PG exam date 2024: Common University Entrance Test to begin next month. Dates, test mode to shifts; details here How to apply for JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 - Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

- Click on JEE Mains Exam 2024 Session 2 link on the home page.

- Register yourself and login to the account. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Fill out the application form and make the payment of fees.

- Click on submit and download the page.

Also Read: NEET MDS 2024: Exams likely postponed; schedule shows 'under process', RTI reveals. Details here Earlier on 13 February, the results for the Session 1 Paper 1 was declared on 13 February. Twenty-three candidates have bagged perfect 100 scores in the JEE-Main exam 2024 with a maximum of them being from Telangana, NTA said. Bhavya is the only student from UP to score 99.9966033 percentile, according to the results announced by the NTA on Tuesday. Meanwhile, NTA is expected to announce the results of the Session 1 Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 2B (B.Planning) exams today. Once NTA announces the results, students can check results from the official website of JEE Mains i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: CBSE Boards 2024: Follow THESE Do's and Don'ts tips to overcome ‘exam fear’ How to check JEE Main Session 1 Paper 2 results - Go to the official site of NTA JEE – jeemain.nta.nic.in

- On the home page, click on the activated link “Answer Key of JEE (Main) Session-1 2024 Paper 2'

-Now, enter your application number and date of birth {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Click on Submit

-Your JEE Main 2024 session 1 Paper 2 results will appear on the screen

-Save and download for future reference {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

