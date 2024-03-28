JEE Main 2024 Admit card: Session 2 hall ticket to be released soon; exam city slip OUT on jeemain.nta.ac.in
JEE Main Session 2 exams 2024: NTA is set to release JEE Main Session 2 admit card for exams starting on 2 April. Exams for Paper 1 (B.E/B.Tech) will be in two shifts, while Paper 2 will be in a single shift. Admit card can be downloaded from jeemain.nta.ac.in.
JEE Main Session 2 exams 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set release the admit card for the upcoming Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 2 exam. The JEE Main Session 2 exams begin from 2 April and the last exams will be held on 12 April. Once NTA issued admit card for the exams, students can download the same from the offiical website i.e. jeemain.nta.ac.in.