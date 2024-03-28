JEE Main Session 2 exams 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set release the admit card for the upcoming Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 2 exam. The JEE Main Session 2 exams begin from 2 April and the last exams will be held on 12 April. Once NTA issued admit card for the exams, students can download the same from the offiical website i.e. jeemain.nta.ac.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The JEE Main Session 2 exams 2024 for the Paper 1 (B.E/B.Tech) will be held in two shift. The first shift exams begin on 9 am-12 noon, while the second shift will be held at 3-6 pm. The Paper 2 will be held in single shift i.e. from 9 am -12.30 pm. Speaking of the time table, Paper 1 will be held on 4, 5, 6, 8 and 9 April while Paper 2 Paper 2A (B. Arch), Paper 2B (B.Planning) and Paper 2A & 2B (B.Arch & B. Planning both) will be held on 12 April.

Also Read: UGC approves use of National Eligibility Test (NET) scores for PhD admissions from 2024-25 session Earlier on 27 March, NTA had released the exam city slip on the offiical website. JEE Main exam city slips will mention names of cities in which exam centres will be located and admit cards of JEE Main will contain exam date and shift timing, reporting time and exam day guidelines, among other information.

The NTA will be conducting the JEE Main2024 Session 2 exams at different Centres located across 319 cities throughout the country including 22 Cities outside India.

How to download JEE Main Session 2 admit card Step 1: Visit the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Now, open the activate link stating 'Session 2 admit card'

Step 3: Enter your application number, date of birth and log in.

Step 4: Check and download the admit card.

