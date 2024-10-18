JEE Main 2025: NTA announces new changes in engineering exam pattern from next year

JEE Main 2025 will revert to its pre-pandemic format, requiring candidates to answer all five numerical questions in Section B. The National Testing Agency will soon announce the application process and exam details on its official website.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published18 Oct 2024, 09:36 AM IST
JEE Main 2025 will eliminate optional questions in Section B, requiring candidates to answer to all 5 questions, as per NTA's latest press release.
JEE Main 2025 will eliminate optional questions in Section B, requiring candidates to answer to all 5 questions, as per NTA’s latest press release.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday announced a significant change in the national-level entrance exam for engineering courses. The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) pattern will undergo some new changes in the upcoming year.

NTA's latest press release, dated October 17, said the optional question format in Section B will be discontinued. This option was introduced as a relief measure during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. 

Previously, the temporary modification allowed candidates to attempt any five questions out of a total of 10 in this particular section. The flexible format option was available until the last JEE exam. However, the next JEE exam will revert to the pre-pandemic exam pattern.

Also Read | NTA Exam Calendar 2025: JEE Main 2025, NEET UG, CUET UG & UGC NET exams date
NTA press release

The release states, “The examination structure would return to its original format, where Section B will contain only 5 (five) questions per subject, and candidates will be required to attempt all 5 (five) questions, without any options for selection in JEE (Main) 2025 for Paper 1 (B.E./B. Tech), Paper 2 A (B Arch) and Paper 2 B (B Planning).”

From JEE Main 2025 onwards, Section B will comprise only five numerical questions per subject. Thus, all of these questions must be compulsorily answered. This marks a return to the pre-2021 format.

Along with the changes in exam pattern format, another noteworthy announcement was made in the press release. It said that the application process for the first phase of JEE Main 2025 will commence soon, and details of the same will be available on NTA’s official website.

Also Read | When will NTA release exam dates for NEET UG 2025, JEE Main, and CUET Check here

After the registration process begins, aspiring candidates will be provided with further information regarding the examination pattern on NTA’s official website. 

“For further clarification related to JEE (Main)-2025, the Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA, www.nta.ac.in and https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ for the latest updates,” the press release added.

Also Read | NEET-UG likely to go online, to follow JEE-Mains pattern

The 300-mark JEE Main exam comprises three sections: Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. It has 90 questions in total, 30 in each section. 

Section A of the three-hour-long exam consists of 20 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) per subject. Considering the revised exam pattern, Section B will now consist of five mandatory questions. 

There is a negative marking for each incorrect answer, which will result in a deduction of one mark, while each correct answer will carry four marks.

Catch all theBusiness News,Education News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:18 Oct 2024, 09:36 AM IST
Business NewsEducationJEE Main 2025: NTA announces new changes in engineering exam pattern from next year

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    553.10
    09:34 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    24.3 (4.6%)

    Tata Steel share price

    152.75
    09:34 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    0.4 (0.26%)

    Tata Motors share price

    899.15
    09:34 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    7.45 (0.84%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,168.75
    09:32 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    36.6 (3.23%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Manappuram Finance share price

    159.70
    09:31 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    -17.7 (-9.98%)

    Indraprastha Gas share price

    465.35
    09:31 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    -39.05 (-7.74%)

    Mahanagar Gas share price

    1,630.05
    09:32 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    -130.6 (-7.42%)

    Tanla Platforms share price

    806.05
    09:32 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    -51.35 (-5.99%)
    More from Top Losers

    Wipro share price

    556.15
    09:32 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    27.35 (5.17%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,171.00
    09:31 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    38.85 (3.43%)

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,382.20
    09:31 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    141.85 (3.35%)

    Pidilite Industries share price

    3,246.65
    09:32 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    91.9 (2.91%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,915.000.00
      Chennai
      77,921.000.00
      Delhi
      78,073.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,925.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Education

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.