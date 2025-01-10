JEE Main 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the JEE Main 2025 Session 1 city intimation slip on Friday, which is available at the official website of JEE, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

These exams will be conducted in two sessions for Paper I. The first session will start at 9:00 am and conclude at 12:00 noon while the second session will begin at 3:00 pm and end at 6:00 pm. As per the official notice, this city intimation slip is to inform candidates about the location of allotted exam centres while the admit card will be released later.

Also Read | SC permits students to take JEE Advanced who quit courses between 5-18 Nov

The official notice states, “The candidates may please note that this is NOT the admit card for JEE (Main) – 2025 Session 1. This is advance information for the allotment of the city where the exam centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card for JEE (Main) – 2025 Session 1 shall be issued later." Essential credentials needed to access the city slip are application number and date of birth.

How to Download the JEE Mains City 2025 Intimation Slip? Candidates must follow the steps given below to view and download the JEE Mains 2025 City intimation slip from the official website of NTA.

Step 1: In the browser open the JEE Main NTA’s official website 'jeemain.nta.nic.in.’

Step 2: Open the session 1 exam city slip download link, ‘JEE Main Advance City Intimation.'

Step 3: Log in using application number and date of birth.

Also Read | NTA announces JEE Main 2025 schedule for paper 1; check official link here

Step 4: After clicking on the link, the JEE Main City intimation slip will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the JEE Main city intimation slip 2025

Take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference.