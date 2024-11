JEE Main 2025: The registration for the session 1 of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2025 will close next week. As per the National Testing Agency (NTA), the last date of online application with payment of fees is November 22. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online through official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in.

