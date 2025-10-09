JEE Main 2026 registration: How to apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in; check NTA's new demo link at demo.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2026 registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to begin the JEE Mains Registration 2025 soon. As candidates await registration dates and other details on the official website, the testing agency few days ago activated the JEE Main 2026 registration demo link at demo.nta.nic.in.

Interested candidates, aspiring to pursue Undergraduate Engineering Programs (BE / B Tech), B Arch and B Planning courses, will be able to apply on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.nic.in. As per September dated September 29, the registration process will commence in October 2025 and is expected to begin in the coming few days, although the final dates have not been announced yet.

JEE Main 2026 registration: How to apply Follow the steps given below to apply for JEE Mains:

Step 1. Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2. On the home page, select JEE Main 2026 registration link.

Step 3. The user will be directed to a new page.

Step 4. After successful registration, login to the account using system-generated application number and pre-created password to complete the application process.

Step 5. Fill the application form and pay the application fee.

Step 6. Click on submit and download the page.

Step 7. Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

The Joint Entrance Examination (Mains) will be conducted in two sessions. The first session will take place in January 2026 and second in April 2026. To avoid any discrepancies, grievances or rejection at later stages of admission process, the examination conducting authority urged candidates to update their Aadhaar Card, UDID Card (for Persons with Disabilities) and Category Certificate.

Meritorious candidates will be able to seek admission in NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) and Institutions / Universities funded / recognised by participating State Governments.

