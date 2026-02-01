JEE Main 2026 Session 2: Exam dates, last date of payment and other details

Online applications for Joint Entrance Examination (Main)-2026 Session 2 are now open, announced the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday.

Interested students can now apply for the JEE Mains 2026 Session 2 at the official websites: www.nta.ac.in and https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/

Check important dates here: Dates of examination : 2-9 April 2026

: 2-9 April 2026 Submission of application forms online : 25 February, up to 9 PM

: 25 February, up to 9 PM Last date for payment of application fee online: 25 February, up to 11:50 PM

In its official notice, the NTA said that the dates of advance intimation of Examination City, downloading of Admit Cards, and declaration of results will be displayed on the JEE (Main) portal at the appropriate time.

JEE Mains Session 2: Can students who applied for Session 1 reapply? Yes, the candidates who have applied for JEE (Main)-2026 Session 1, can also appear for JEE (Main)-2026 Session 2.

According to the NTA, they will be required to log in with their previous Application Number and Password as provided in Session 1 and pay the examination fee for JEE (Main) 2026 Session-2 as applicable.

JEE Mains Session 2: Will the candidates who applied for Session 1 need a fresh application? No, the candidates who applied for JEE Mains Session 1 do not need a fresh application for JEE Mains Session 2. They may only choose the Paper, Medium of the Examination, choice of Cities for examination and pay the Examination Fees for the Session-2, NTA said.

However, the candidates who did not apply for Session 1, will need to apply afresh on the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Notably, candidates will not be allowed to fill more than one Application Form.

“Any candidate with more than one Application Number will be treated as UFM (Unfair Means), even if found at a later stage, and strict action will be taken against such candidates,” NTA said.

JEE Mains Session 2: Guide for new candidates Candidates can apply for JEE Main Session 2 via “Online” mode only through the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/. Application Form in any other mode will not be accepted.

Every candidate is allowed only one application. Under no circumstances will any candidate be allowed to fill more than one application form, NTA said, warning of strict action.

Candidates have been asked to strictly follow the instructions given in the Information Bulletin and on the NTA website. “Candidates not complying with the instructions shall be summarily disqualified.”

Candidates have been urged to ensure that e-mail address and Mobile Number they provide in the Online Application Form are their own or of their Parents/Guardians' since all communication from NTA will be digital.