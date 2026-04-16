JEE Main 2026 Session 2 result date: When will NTA release scorecard, cutoff? How to check at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 result: Days after the portal to challenge answer key closed, candidates who appeared in the April session exam are eagerly waiting for the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 result. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the scorecard on its official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in, along with percentile scores, All India Rank (AIR), cutoff, and eligibility status for JEE Advanced.

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 result date Considering that JEE Main 2026 Session 1 result and final answer key was announced on 16 February, twelve days after the release of provisional answer key on 4 February, it is expected that Session 2 result release date will also follow similar timeline. JEE Main 2026 Session 2 answer key was released on 11 April, so result is most likely around 23 April, but some media reports suggest that the testing agency will release them on 20 April.

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Notably, NTA declares the JEE Main Session 2 result 2026 within a few days after releasing the provisional answer key, as per previous trends. However, there is no official confirmation yet regarding result release date.

The latest update about JEE Main 2026 Session 2 posted on NTA's X handle states, “NTA has reviewed the provisional answer keys of JEE Mains, 2026, Session 2 and the same is available on the portal https://jeemain.nta.nic.in. This includes Chemistry 5th April S2. Candidates can check and use challenge route, if needed as per the SOP. Inconvenience caused is regretted.”

Essential credentials needed to check scorecard Once NTA declares the JEE Main Session 2 result 2026, candidates will be able to download their scorecards using their application number and password.

How to check and download JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result Follow these steps to check your JEE Main 2026 Session 2 result:

Step 1: Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result link

Step 3: Enter application number and password/date of birth

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result will appear on the screen. Download and save the scorecard, take a printout for future reference.

Key details to check on JEE Main 2026 Session 2 result The JEE Main 2026 Session 2 result will include the following details:

Candidate's name

Application number

Subject-wise percentile (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics)

Total NTA score

All India Rank (AIR)

Category rank

JEE Advanced qualification status