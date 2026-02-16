The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 1 results. The results are available on the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in — and candidates can access them by logging in with their application number and date of birth.
This year, 12 candidates secured a perfect NTA score of 100 in the first edition of the engineering entrance examination, JEE Main, with the highest number of top scorers coming from Rajasthan.
Shreyas Mishra
Narendrababu Gari Mahith
Shubham Kumar
Kabeer Chhillar
Chiranjib Kar
Bhavesh Patra
Anay Jain
Arnav Gautam
Pasala Mohith
Madhav Viradiya
Purohit Nimay
Vivan Sharad Mahiswari
Rajasthan has emerged as the top-performing state in JEE Main 2026 Session 1, with the highest number of candidates securing a perfect 100 percentile in Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech).
Out of the 12 students who achieved a flawless NTA score, three are from Rajasthan — Kabeer Chhillar, Chiranjib Kar and Arnav Gautam — the highest from any single state.
Andhra Pradesh followed with two candidates, Narendrababu Gari Mahith and Pasala Mohith, scoring a perfect 100 percentile.
The remaining top scorers are from different states across the country: Shreyas Mishra (Delhi), Shubham Kumar (Bihar), Bhavesh Patra (Odisha), Anay Jain (Haryana), Madhav Viradiya (Maharashtra), Purohit Nimay (Gujarat) and Vivan Sharad Mahiswari (Telangana).
Step 1: Visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in
Step 2: On homepage, look for latest news tab
Step 3: Click on JEE Main session 1 result scores link
Step 4: Enter registration number and password/date of birth
Step 5: Result will appear on screen
With the Session 1 results now declared, candidates who are unhappy with their score or percentile can appear for JEE Main Session 2. Registrations for the second session are currently open.
Aspirants can log in using their existing Session 1 credentials, pay the required examination fee, and complete the registration process to try and improve their scores in the April 2026 attempt.
