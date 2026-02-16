The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 1 results. The results are available on the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in — and candidates can access them by logging in with their application number and date of birth.

This year, 12 candidates secured a perfect NTA score of 100 in the first edition of the engineering entrance examination, JEE Main, with the highest number of top scorers coming from Rajasthan.

Here is the full list of individuals who obtained a perfect NTA score (percentile) of 100 in Paper 1: Shreyas Mishra

Narendrababu Gari Mahith

Shubham Kumar

Kabeer Chhillar

Chiranjib Kar

Bhavesh Patra

Anay Jain

Arnav Gautam

Pasala Mohith

Madhav Viradiya

Purohit Nimay

Vivan Sharad Mahiswari

Rajasthan leads as 12 candidates score 100 in JEE Main Rajasthan has emerged as the top-performing state in JEE Main 2026 Session 1, with the highest number of candidates securing a perfect 100 percentile in Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech).

Out of the 12 students who achieved a flawless NTA score, three are from Rajasthan — Kabeer Chhillar, Chiranjib Kar and Arnav Gautam — the highest from any single state.

Andhra Pradesh followed with two candidates, Narendrababu Gari Mahith and Pasala Mohith, scoring a perfect 100 percentile.

The remaining top scorers are from different states across the country: Shreyas Mishra (Delhi), Shubham Kumar (Bihar), Bhavesh Patra (Odisha), Anay Jain (Haryana), Madhav Viradiya (Maharashtra), Purohit Nimay (Gujarat) and Vivan Sharad Mahiswari (Telangana).

Steps to check scorecards at jeemain.nta.nic.in Step 1: Visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On homepage, look for latest news tab

Step 3: Click on JEE Main session 1 result scores link

Step 4: Enter registration number and password/date of birth

Step 5: Result will appear on screen

What next after the JEE Main 2026 January results? With the Session 1 results now declared, candidates who are unhappy with their score or percentile can appear for JEE Main Session 2. Registrations for the second session are currently open.