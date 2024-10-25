JEE main calendar 2025: From registration to exam result dates, here’s tentative schedule as students await NTA notice

JEE main calendar 2025: Candidates await JEE official notice on exam schedule, which will be released in the next few days. However, it is likely that the JEE 2025 Session 1 attempted question paper will be displayed in February 2025, considering past year trends.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published25 Oct 2024, 02:01 PM IST
JEE Main 2025 calendar: As students await NTA notice, it is probable that JEE 2025 exam will most likely be held in the last week of January.
JEE Main 2025 calendar: As students await NTA notice, it is probable that JEE 2025 exam will most likely be held in the last week of January.

JEE main calendar 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the notification on Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2025) Session 1 and 2 dates, including registration, admit card release and examination dates. In the coming days, the Testing Agency will notify aspiring candidates about the schedule, which can be accessed through NTA's official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

In the recent notice, NTA notified that the optional question format in Section B will be discontinued. During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, this option was introduced as a relief measure but will now comprise only five numerical questions per subject, all mandatory. “For further clarification related to JEE (Main)-2025, the Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA, www.nta.ac.in and https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ for the latest updates,” the press release dated October 17 stated.

For admission to NITs, IIITs and other technical institutions. JEE Main exam will be held in two sessions which also serves as the qualifying test for IIT JEE Advanced.

Mint brings you the tentative JEE Main 2025 Session-1 and 2 schedule

 

EventsDates
JEE Main 2025 Session 1 Registration Nov '24 - Dec '24
JEE Main 2025 Exam Date Session 1 Jan '25
JEE Main 2025 Session 2 RegistrationFeb '25
JEE Main 2025 Exam Date Session 2Apr '25

The testing agency informed that the official website for next year's exam is jeemain.nta.nic.in. It is anticipated that the agency will release the NTA exam calendar 2025 before releasing the JEE Main notification. Last year, the NTA exam calendar was published on September 19 at nta.ac.in.

Over the JEE exam dates, the Goa board said in its notification said, “The board has carefully considered these concerns, recognising that JEE 2025 is expected to conclude by the end of January, leaving insufficient time for students to adequately prepare for their Board exams." Thus, it is probable that JEE 2025 exam will most likely be held in the last week of January.

As per the tentative schedule, it is likely that JEE 2025 Session 1 attempted question paper will be displayed in February 2025, which will follow the opening of the answer keys challenge window. Furthermore, the final result will most likely be declared in the same month, considering past year trends.

First Published:25 Oct 2024, 02:01 PM IST
Business NewsEducationJEE main calendar 2025: From registration to exam result dates, here’s tentative schedule as students await NTA notice

