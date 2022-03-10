Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Education / JEE Main Exam 2022: Negative marking in Section B, other changes listed here

JEE Main Exam 2022: Negative marking in Section B, other changes listed here

NTA has released the JEE Main 2022 application form (Representative photo)
2 min read . 08:21 PM IST Livemint

NTA has released the JEE Main 2022 application form. Candidates willing to write the exam are advised to visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to fill JEE Mains registration form 2022 is 31 March

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) is conducted by the National testing Agency (NTA) from 2019. On 1 March, the NTA announced a host of changes in the exam pattern for JEE Main. 

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) is conducted by the National testing Agency (NTA) from 2019. On 1 March, the NTA announced a host of changes in the exam pattern for JEE Main. 

NTA has released the JEE Main 2022 application form. Candidates willing to write the exam are advised to visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to fill JEE Mains registration form 2022 is 31 March.

NTA has released the JEE Main 2022 application form. Candidates willing to write the exam are advised to visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to fill JEE Mains registration form 2022 is 31 March.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The JEE Main 2022 exam are set to be conducted in two sessions - April and May.

Major changes announced by the NTA regarding JEE Mains 2022 include no application correction facility will be provided and negative marking in Section B. 

Earlier there was no provision for negative marking in Section B of Paper-II that is Numerical Answer Type (NAT). However, NTA in their latest guidelines introduced negative marking. One marks will be deducted for every wrong answer in Section B.

Previously aspirants had the liberty to amke changes in their application form even after registration. However, this time NTA has removed the correction window. Candidates are advised to be careful in filing up their forms. Only changes in photo and signature is allowed.

In other good news, students now have more than one opportunity to clear JEE Main 2022. JEE has decided to conduct the examination in four sessions, thereby giving second opportunities to aspirants in case they did not perform well in the first one.

candidates should also note that forms for the April session needs to be filled in March and for the May session one needs to fill the form in the April. Aspirants can fill both the forms and in that case marks for the best of the two exams will be considered.

Other changes introduced by NTA for JEE Main 2022 include OTP authentication for registration during application submission. This will appear before the candidate has to pay the processing fee. 

Candidates will now get option for available cities based on their current address. This year NTA has also mandated on filling the income of guardians during application filling.

A filled application form will be sent directly to the registered email address. The scorecard of the appearing student will also be sent to the email address.

NTA has launched SANDES app to make work hassle-free. SANDES app will serve as a secondary channel for getting updates regarding JEE exams.

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!