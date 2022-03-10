JEE Main Exam 2022: Negative marking in Section B, other changes listed here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NTA has released the JEE Main 2022 application form. Candidates willing to write the exam are advised to visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to fill JEE Mains registration form 2022 is 31 March
Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) is conducted by the National testing Agency (NTA) from 2019. On 1 March, the NTA announced a host of changes in the exam pattern for JEE Main.
NTA has released the JEE Main 2022 application form. Candidates willing to write the exam are advised to visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to fill JEE Mains registration form 2022 is 31 March.
The JEE Main 2022 exam are set to be conducted in two sessions - April and May.
Major changes announced by the NTA regarding JEE Mains 2022 include no application correction facility will be provided and negative marking in Section B.
Earlier there was no provision for negative marking in Section B of Paper-II that is Numerical Answer Type (NAT). However, NTA in their latest guidelines introduced negative marking. One marks will be deducted for every wrong answer in Section B.
Previously aspirants had the liberty to amke changes in their application form even after registration. However, this time NTA has removed the correction window. Candidates are advised to be careful in filing up their forms. Only changes in photo and signature is allowed.
In other good news, students now have more than one opportunity to clear JEE Main 2022. JEE has decided to conduct the examination in four sessions, thereby giving second opportunities to aspirants in case they did not perform well in the first one.
candidates should also note that forms for the April session needs to be filled in March and for the May session one needs to fill the form in the April. Aspirants can fill both the forms and in that case marks for the best of the two exams will be considered.