JEE Main Result 2025 LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Final Answer Key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 1 result. The applicants can check the final answer key on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. On February 6, NTA closed the JEE Main session 1 provisional answer key objection window. The agency also released candidates' recorded responses and questions in addition to the provisional answer key. When was JEE Main exams held? JEE Main session 1 paper 1 exam for BE and BTech courses was conducted on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29. The paper 1 exam was conducted in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm. was conducted in multi-shifts.

JEE Main 2025 Results Live: When was JEE Main Session 1 results declared in 2024? The JEE Main Session 1 results in 2024 were declared on February 13. “23 candidates score perfect 100 in first edition of JEE-Main, maximum from Telangana", NTA had said.

JEE Main 2025 Results Live: Who are eligible for JEE Advance 2024? JEE Main 2025 Result Live: Applicants must rank within the top 250,000 successful candidates, encompassing all categories, in the B.E./B.Tech. Paper of the JEE (Main) - 2025 examination.

JEE Main 2025 Result Live: What's next after results? JEE Main 2025 Result Live: The candidates who clear the examination are permitted to seek enrollment in various institutions via channels such as JoSAA, CSAB, JAB, WBJEE, etc. Additionally, they have the option to retake the JEE Main 2024 in order to enhance their scores. Those who rank among the top 2.5 lakh candidates will qualify for the IIT JEE Advanced examination.

JEE Main Result 2025 LIVE: How to check JEE Mains session 1 results? Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Select the session 1 scorecard download link. Fill out the requested information and log in using the requied credentials. Check your marks and download the result for future reference

JEE Main Result 2025 LIVE: Is there any Negative Marking in the JEE (Main)- 2025? Section A will be of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) and Section B will contain Questions whose answers are to be filled in as a numerical value. All questions of both sections are mandatory to attempt. There will be negative marking for both Section A and Section B.

JEE Main Result 2025 LIVE: Has NTA declared the JEE Main 2025 results? Multiple media outlets have reported that the result is out but the link is currently showing an error for unknown reasons. However, at the moment, the website only displays the Final Answer Key.

JEE Main Result 2025 LIVE: How to check Final Answer Key for Session 1 Visit the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on ‘JEE Main - 2025: Session 1 Final Answer Key of B.E, B.Tech’ A pdf file will open

