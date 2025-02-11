JEE Main Result 2025 LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Final Answer Key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 1 result. The applicants can check the final answer key on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On February 6, NTA closed the JEE Main session 1 provisional answer key objection window. The agency also released candidates' recorded responses and questions in addition to the provisional answer key.

When was JEE Main exams held?

JEE Main session 1 paper 1 exam for BE and BTech courses was conducted on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29. The paper 1 exam was conducted in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm. was conducted in multi-shifts.