JEE Main Result 2025: Who are 14 students who obtained 100 NTA score in session 1? Check full list

JEE Main Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the scorecard for JEE Mains 2025 Session 1 results today. Almost 14 candidates have secured 100 NTA scores.
Ayush Singhal (Rajasthan)
Kushagra Gupta (Karnataka)
Daksh (Delhi NCT)
Harsh Jha (Delhi NCT)
Rajit Gupta (Rajasthan)
Shreyas Lohiya (Uttar Pradesh)
Saksham Jindal (Rajasthan)
Saurav (Uttar Pradesh)
Vishad Jain (Maharashtra)
Arnav Singh (Rajasthan)
Shiven Vikas Toshniwal (Gujarat)
Sai Manogna Guthikonda (Andhra Pradesh)
Om Prakash Behera (Rajasthan)
Bani Brata Majee (Telangana)
JEE Main session 1 paper for BE and BTech courses was conducted on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29. The paper 1 exam was conducted in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm. The exam was conducted in multiple shifts in 618 centres in 304 cities, including 15 cities outside India.
The exam was conducted in 15 cities outside India, including Manama, Doha City, Dubai, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait, Kuala Lumpur, Kathmandu, Abu Dhabi, West Java, Washington, Lagos and Munich.
Step 1: Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Choose the session 1 scorecard download link.
Step 3: Fill out the requested information and log in.
Step 4: Check your marks and download the result.
Step 5: Take a printout of the result for future reference.
The JEE Mains 2025 is conducted in the following modes:
Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) in ‘Computer Based Test (CBT)’ mode.
Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in ‘Computer Based Test (CBT)’ mode and Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen and paper (offline) mode, to be attempted on a drawing sheet of A4 size.
Paper 2B (B. Planning): Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II), and Planning-Based Questions (Part-III) in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.
In the question paper, Section A will comprise multiple-choice questions (MCQs), and Section B will have questions whose answers are to be filled in as a numerical value. All questions in both sections are mandatory to attempt. There will be negative markings for both Section A and Section B.
