JEE Main Result 2025: The NTA has announced the JEE Mains 2025 Session 1 results, revealing that 14 candidates achieved a perfect NTA score of 100. The exam took place from January 22 to 29 across 618 centers in 304 cities, including 15 international locations.

JEE Main Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the scorecard for JEE Mains 2025 Session 1 results today. Almost 14 candidates have secured 100 NTA scores.

Here's the list of 14 students who scored 100 Ayush Singhal (Rajasthan)

Kushagra Gupta (Karnataka)

Daksh (Delhi NCT)

Harsh Jha (Delhi NCT)

Rajit Gupta (Rajasthan)

Shreyas Lohiya (Uttar Pradesh)

Saksham Jindal (Rajasthan)

Saurav (Uttar Pradesh)

Vishad Jain (Maharashtra)

Arnav Singh (Rajasthan)

Shiven Vikas Toshniwal (Gujarat)

Sai Manogna Guthikonda (Andhra Pradesh)

Om Prakash Behera (Rajasthan)

Bani Brata Majee (Telangana)

About JEE Main session 1 JEE Main session 1 paper for BE and BTech courses was conducted on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29. The paper 1 exam was conducted in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm. The exam was conducted in multiple shifts in 618 centres in 304 cities, including 15 cities outside India.

The exam was conducted in 15 cities outside India, including Manama, Doha City, Dubai, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait, Kuala Lumpur, Kathmandu, Abu Dhabi, West Java, Washington, Lagos and Munich.

How to check JEE Mains Session 1 2025 results? Step 1: Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Choose the session 1 scorecard download link.

Step 3: Fill out the requested information and log in.

Step 4: Check your marks and download the result.

Step 5: Take a printout of the result for future reference.

JEE Mains 2025 pattern The JEE Mains 2025 is conducted in the following modes:

Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) in 'Computer Based Test (CBT)' mode.

Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in ‘Computer Based Test (CBT)’ mode and Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen and paper (offline) mode, to be attempted on a drawing sheet of A4 size.

Paper 2B (B. Planning): Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II), and Planning-Based Questions (Part-III) in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.