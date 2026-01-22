JEE Main results 2026: When will scores be declared? Shift 1 & 2 question paper analysis out

JEE Mains results 2026: Question paper for second shift was reportedly easier as compared to the first one

Updated22 Jan 2026, 06:28 PM IST

JEE Mains results 2026: Shift 2 of the entrance exam was held today, Thursday – for which the paper was easier as compared to the exam held on Wednesday, candidates have reportedly said.

In today's paper, Mathematics section came as a pleasant surprise for many candidates, with most calling it easy. Physics was rated moderate to tough, while Chemistry was largely considered moderate. Students also pointed out that the paper leaned more heavily on the Class 12 syllabus, which accounted for around 65% of the questions, while the remaining 35% came from the Class 11 syllabus, as per reports.

JEE Mains results 2026 date

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)

