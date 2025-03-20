JEE Main session 2 city intimation slip 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the JEE Main 2025 city intimation slip for the exam in April. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Candidates appearing for the JEE Main session 2 exam can now check their allotted exam city from the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main session 2 city intimation slip 2025: How to download Candidates can download the JEE Main session 2 city intimation slip 2025 through these steps:

1. Visit the official website of JEE Main: jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the link for "JEE Main 2025 Session 2 City Intimation Slip."

3. Provide your application number, date of birth, and security code as required.

4. Submit the details: Click on the "Submit" button to proceed.

5. The city intimation slip will be displayed on the screen. Download and save a copy for future reference.

6. Carefully review the allotted exam city and the instructions mentioned in the slip.

JEE Main session 2 exam schedule The NTA had earlier announced the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 exam schedule.

The JEE Main Session 2 examination will be conducted in a computer-based format on April 2, 3, 4, 7, and 8 for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) and on April 9 for Paper 2 (BArch/BPlan).

JEE Main session 2 exam 2025 admit card The JEE Main session 2 exam admit cards are likely to be released three days prior to the dates of the exam. While the city intimation slip provides information on the allotted city for the exam, the admit card is mandatory for entry to the exam center.

Once released, the admit cards would also be made available on the JEE Main 2025 official website.