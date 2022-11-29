The National testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the dates for Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) 2023 soon. The NTA JEE Main 2023 notification for admission to undergraduate engineering courses is set to be released soon.
The JEE Mains exams are held for BE, Btech (Paper 1) and BArch and BPlanning (Paper 2). According to reports the JEE Main 2023 session 1 is likely to be conducted in January and the session two will be conducted in April next year.
The official statement, notification and dates will be made available on the NTA JEE 2023 official websites- jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.nic.in.
The application and registration process for the the January 2023 session of JEE Mains exam will commence soon in December.
Last year, NTA conducted JEE Main in two sessions; session one between June 20 and June 29 and second session from July 21 to July 30, 2022. The result for session one was announced on July 11, while sesssion two result declared on August 8.
The qualified students in JEE Main can take admission to BTech and BArch programmes offered by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).
Please note that as soon as National Testing Agency (NTA) announces JEE Main 2023 dates, NTA will open the registration portal and undergraduate engineering aspirants will be able to apply online.
Here's how to register for JEE Mains 2023
To register for JEE Main 2023,
-Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in
-Fill the application form with details
-Once done with application process, click on submit
-Download and take a print out of JEE Main 2023 application form
Eligibility criteria
The minimum eligibility criteria to apply for JEE Main 2023 is plus two (Class 12) pass certificate with Physics, Maths.
