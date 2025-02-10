The NTA is expected to announce the JEE Main Session 1 results on February 12, 2025. Candidates can download their scorecards from the official website. The answer key objection window closed on February 6, and results will be based on the final answer key.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will most likely announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 1 result on February 12, 2025. NTA shared this information in the information bulletin of the exam. The applicants can download their scorecards on the official website after the results are declared. The official website to download the result is jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On February 6, NTA closed the JEE Main session 1 provisional answer key objection window. The agency also released candidates' recorded responses and questions in addition to the provisional answer key.

To submit an objection, a candidate had to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question. After the objection is submitted, experts will review it, and if they are found valid, the final answer key will be revised.

JEE Mains session 1 result will be prepared using the final answer key.

How to check JEE Mains session 1 results? Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Select the session 1 scorecard download link.

Fill out the requested information and log in.

Check your marks and download the result for future reference.

JEE Main session 1 paper 1 exam for BE and BTech courses was conducted on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29. The paper 1 exam was conducted in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm. was conducted in multi-shifts, NTA scores will be calculated corresponding to the raw (actual) marks obtained by a candidate.

The final NTA score will comprise scores for each of the three subjects including Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry and the total in the Paper 1 exam.

Paper 2 of JEE Main for BArch and BPlanning courses was held on the second shift on January 30 from 3 pm to 6:30 pm.