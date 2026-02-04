JEE Mains 2026 answer key OUT: How to check NTA response sheet at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Mains 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Mains) answer key 2026. Candidates who appeared in the JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 Exam between 21 and 28 January 2026 can check their response sheet at the official website. At jeemain.nta.nic.in, the NTA candidate response sheet is available with the answer key.

Direct link for JEE Mains 2026 answer key The official notice dated 4 February states, “The Provisional Answer Keys of Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech) along with the Question Papers with Recorded Responses have been uploaded on the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/for interested candidates to submit challenge to the Provisional Answer Keys (if any) online by paying non- refundable processing fee of ₹ 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred Only) per question challenged as per the Procedure given in Annexure 1.”

Those students who are dissatisfied with the provisional answer key can raise objections till 6 February 11:50 PM. After this deadline, candidates will not be able to challenge the answer key.

The JEE session 1 exam result 2026 will be announced by February 12. In the result, candidates will be able to check subject-wise percentile score and the overall percentile. However, ranks or cutoff marks will not be provided.

How to download NTA JEE Mains answer sheet 2026 The JEE Mains 2026 response sheet can be accessed from the login portal. Follow the steps given below to download JEE Mains response sheet:

Step 1: Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on "Answer Key Challenge for JEE(Main) – 2026 [Session-I]"

Step 3: The user will be directed to the login window where the candidate needs to enter the JEE Main application number, password and security code.

Step 4: Candidates will be able to check the response sheet through the link at the dashboard.

Step 5: Click on the "print" option to download the JEE Main candidate response sheet PDF.

“If challenge(s) made by the candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Keys, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non- acceptance of his/her challenge. The keys finalized by the Experts after the settlement of the challenge will be final,” the circular states.

