JEE Mains 2026 Result: NTA to declare score today at jeemain.nta.nic.in? Check tep-by-step guide to check & download

JEE Main Result 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will likely declare the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) result today, February 16.

The candidates who took the JEE Main 2026 from January 21 to 29 will be able to access and download the JEE Main result at the official websites: jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in once officially declared.

The JEE papers were reportedly moderately difficult compared to last year.

JEE Main 2026 Result: When and where to check According to media reports, the NTA will likely announce the JEE Main 2026 results on Monday, February 16. The official JEE Main website – jeemain.nta.nic.in and NTA website – nta.ac.in will host the JEE Main 2026 result for the January session exam.

Last year, 2025, the JEE Main January session result was declared on February 11 for Paper 1 (BE/ BTech) and February 23 for Paper 2 (BArch/ BPlanning).

In 2024, the JEE Main Paper 1 result was declared on February 13.

JEE Main 2026 Exam: Step-by-step guide to download result Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in, the official website for JEE Mains

On the homepage, under the “Candidate Activity” board, click on “JEE Main Session 1 Result 2026”.

Enter your application number and password.

Click on "Submit"

Click on the “Result” section

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save your result for future reference.

Also Read | JEE Main session 1 result: NTA postpones Joint Entrance Examination scorecards

JEE Mains Result 2026: Credentials Required Once declared, candidates can check their JEE Mains Results for 2026 by entering the following details:

JEE Mains 2026 application number

Password/date of birth Why are JEE Mains scores needed? Candidates will need their JEE Main 2026 scores for admission to undergraduate programmes, including BE/BTech, BArch, and BPlanning, at participating government and private institutions across India.

JEE Mains Result 2026: Is re-evaluation possible? No, once the JEE Mains Result 2026 are announced, there will be no re-evaluation or re-checking of scores. The NTA said that no correspondence regarding the same will be entertained.

The NTA also warned that results will not be issued for those candidates who were found using Unfair Means Practices (UMP) during the examination.

JEE Mains Result 2026: Final cut-off NTA will announce the JEE Main cut-off with the final results of JEE Main after the conclusion of the JEE Main 2026 session in April.

JEE Mains Result 2026: How does NTA score JEE papers? NTA scores will be calculated to correspond to the raw (actual) marks obtained by a candidate. In case a question is dropped, NTA has assured all candidates that full marks will be awarded for that question.

The final NTA score will comprise scores for each of the three subjects, including Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry and the total in the Paper 1 exam.

JEE Mains Result 2026: How will All India Rank (AIR) be decided? Candidates' AIR for JEE Mains 2026 will be decided based on both exam rounds. JEE Main 2026 was held in two rounds this year: January and April.