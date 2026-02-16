JEE Mains 2026 Result: NTA to declare score today at jeemain.nta.nic.in? Check tep-by-step guide to check & download

JEE Main Result 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will likely declare the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) result today, February 16.
The candidates who took the JEE Main 2026 from January 21 to 29 will be able to access and download the JEE Main result at the official websites: jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in once officially declared.
The JEE papers were reportedly moderately difficult compared to last year.
According to media reports, the NTA will likely announce the JEE Main 2026 results on Monday, February 16. The official JEE Main website – jeemain.nta.nic.in and NTA website – nta.ac.in will host the JEE Main 2026 result for the January session exam.
Last year, 2025, the JEE Main January session result was declared on February 11 for Paper 1 (BE/ BTech) and February 23 for Paper 2 (BArch/ BPlanning).
In 2024, the JEE Main Paper 1 result was declared on February 13.
Once declared, candidates can check their JEE Mains Results for 2026 by entering the following details:
Candidates will need their JEE Main 2026 scores for admission to undergraduate programmes, including BE/BTech, BArch, and BPlanning, at participating government and private institutions across India.
No, once the JEE Mains Result 2026 are announced, there will be no re-evaluation or re-checking of scores. The NTA said that no correspondence regarding the same will be entertained.
The NTA also warned that results will not be issued for those candidates who were found using Unfair Means Practices (UMP) during the examination.
NTA will announce the JEE Main cut-off with the final results of JEE Main after the conclusion of the JEE Main 2026 session in April.
NTA scores will be calculated to correspond to the raw (actual) marks obtained by a candidate. In case a question is dropped, NTA has assured all candidates that full marks will be awarded for that question.
The final NTA score will comprise scores for each of the three subjects, including Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry and the total in the Paper 1 exam.
Candidates' AIR for JEE Mains 2026 will be decided based on both exam rounds. JEE Main 2026 was held in two rounds this year: January and April.
If a candidate appears in both sessions of JEE Main 2026, the best score from the two will be used to prepare the final merit list and All India Ranks (AIR).