JEE Main 2026 session 1 result date: NTA postpones Joint Entrance Examination scorecards, check new date

JEE Main 2026 session 1 result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the JEE Main session 1. Initially scheduled for February 12, the scorecards will be released four days later, on February 16. Students will be able to access their results at the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in — once they are declared.

The JEE Main 2026 session 1 exam was conducted in computer-based mode between January 21 and January 29. The three-hour long exam was held in two shifts each day — the exam for morning shift began at 9:00 am while that of the afternoon shift commenced at 3:00 pm.

The provisional answer keys of paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech) along with the question papers with recorded responses were released on the website on February 4. The window to raise objections and challenge the answer key remained open till February 6.

“If challenge(s) made by the candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Keys, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non- acceptance of his/her challenge. The keys finalized by the Experts after the settlement of the challenge will be final,” the notification states.

The Testing Agency uses the final answer key and +4/-1 marking scheme to calculate each candidate’s scores. A candidate is awarded 4 marks for every correct answer and one mark is deducted for every wrong answer.

How to check JEE main Session 1 result Step 1: Visit the official JEE main result link at jeemain.nta.ac.in or ntaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Navigate to JEE Main result login section on the home page.

Step 3: Enter Application Number and Date of Birth in the required fields to login.

Step 4: Enter the security code and click on submit to view result.

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.