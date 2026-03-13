JEE Mains 2026 Session 2 registration window re-opens again— How to apply at jeemain.nta.nic, last date, other details

JEE Mains 2026 Session 2: The National Testing Agency (NTA) reopened the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2026 Session 2 registration window on 12 March. Candidates aspiring to take admission in premier higher education institutions must apply at the official NTA website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Mains 2026 Session 2 registration last date The Testing Agency activated the registration link on Thursday which will remain open till today and close at 9:00 PM. The deadline to make fee payment is 13 March 2026 till 11:50 PM.

How to register for JEE Mains 2026 Session 2? Follow the step-by-step guide mentioned below to fill the JEE Mains 2026 Session 2 application form:

Step 1: Visit the JEE Main website t jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Navigate to "Registration for JEE(Main)-2026 [Session-II]" link.

Step 3: Log in using application number password and enter relevant details like name, parents name, email ID, mobile number, and address.

Step 4: Fill the JEE Main Session 2 application form 2026 and provide the exam city preference.

Step 5: Capture live photo.

Step 6: Upload scanned image of candidate's photo, signature, class 10 certificate. If applying through OBC-NCL/SC/ST/Gen-EWS/PwD/PwBD categories, students need to upload their relevant certificates.

Step 7: Pay the fees online using credit card/ debit card/ UPI or internet banking.

The city slip of one of the most competitive and important engineering entrance exams will be tentatively released in the second week of March around 3 to 4 days before the exam. This national level exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode between 2 and 9 April in India and in some cities across India.

NTA received multiple representations from the candidates requesting extension or reopening of the online application portal after the closure of the registration window on 25 February. Students raised request for submission of the JEE (Main) 2026 Session-2 application and payment of application fees.

In response, NTA re-opened the registration portal providing "special extended opportunity" to students who were unable to complete the registration process on time.

“Candidates are advised to ensure that all the information entered during the online registration process is accurate and complete. As this is special extended period, no correction facility will be provided after submission of the application form,” the official notice states.

Candidates who have already successfully applied for JEE (Main) 2026 Session-2 will not be allowed to make any changes in their submitted application forms.

