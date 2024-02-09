National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the JEE Mains Answer Key 2024 challenge window on February 9. Candidates willing to raise objections against the answer key can do it through the official website of JEE Mains at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The link to challenge JEE Mains Answer Key will remain active till 11 pm today. Earlier the last date to raise objections was February 8 which has been revised to February 9. Candidates willing to raise objections will have to pay a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200 per question challenged. The completion of payment process should be done by 11.50 pm today through Debit Card, Credit Card or Net Banking.

If objections made by the candidate is found to be correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly, the official notice said. The result will be prepared based on the revised Final Answer Keys.

Here's how to challenge JEE Main Answer Key 2024:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.ac.in Click on ‘Challenge (s) regarding Answer Key’ on the homepage. Enter Application Number and Date of Birth to login and click on submit. Now click on ‘Challenge (s) regarding Answer Key.’ To challenge the most appropriate Answer Key by NTA, refer to the Question ID next to the question under the column ‘Correct Option.’ Click on the check box of any one or more of the Option IDs given in the next four columns. Upload supporting documents if any. Scroll down and click on ‘Save you claim,’ after clicking on desired option for Mathematics / Physics / Chemistry for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), Mathematics / Aptitude Test for Paper 2A (B.Arch.), and Mathematics / Aptitude Test / Planning for Paper 2B (B.Planning). All the Option IDs challenged will be displayed, click on ‘Save your claim’ and complete the process by paying fee.

With regard to those candidates who might have challenged without the appropriate Question ID or Option ID, can challenge again while their former fees will be refunded soon. These candidates were informed, to make changes if required, through e-mail and SMS.

On February 6, the Provisional Answer Keys of Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and Paper 2B (B. Planning) along with the Question Papers with Recorded Responses were released on the website. JEE Mains Session 1 Result 2024 will be announced on February 12, as per the official brochure. For detailed information candidates should refer to the official website of NTA JEE.

