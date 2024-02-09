JEE Mains answer key challenge window closes today; Here's how to apply
JEE Mains Answer Key challenge window will close today, February 9. Candidates can raise objections through the official link that will remain active until 11 pm today.
National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the JEE Mains Answer Key 2024 challenge window on February 9. Candidates willing to raise objections against the answer key can do it through the official website of JEE Mains at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message