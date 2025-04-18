JEE Mains Result 2025 Live: NTA announces result date, final answer key to be released by 2 pm today

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 2 result 2025 will be declared by tomorrow, April 19. When will the answer key be release? Track JEE Mains Result 2025 Live Updates here:

Updated18 Apr 2025, 02:03 PM IST
JEE Mains 2025: The NTA confirmed that date of announcemeny of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 2 result.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) confirmed that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 2 result 2025 will be declared by tomorrow, April 19. The agency said the final answer key will be released by 2 pm today, April 18.

Where to check answer key? One can check JEE Main final answer key link at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Earlier on Thursday, the NTA released the final answer key of JEE Main session 2 at jeemain.nta.nic.in but removed it a few hours later.

The result was also expected by April 18. However, it has now been clarified that students will get the result by tomorrow, April 19.

Track JEE Mains Result 2025 Live Updates here:

10:38 AM: The NTA posted on X, "The Final Answer Keys of JEE (Main) 2025 Session-II will be available for download on the JEE(Main) website by 2 PM today, i.e. on 18th April, 2025. The result of JEE(Main) 2025 will be declared latest by 19.4.2025. This is for information to all candidates."

JEE Mains is one of the most competitive exams for engineering aspirants in India for engineering. For cracking this exam, a deep knowledge of the syllabus is necessary.

 
First Published:18 Apr 2025, 02:03 PM IST
