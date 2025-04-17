JEE Mains Result 2025 LIVE: NTA expected to announce scores TODAY at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Here are steps to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 2 result on Thursday, April 17 2025.
After the results are declared, the candidates can download their scorecards through the official website. The official website to download the results are jeemain.nta.nic.in.
No, JEE Mains session 2 results have not been declared yet.
The scores for JEE Mains session 2 are expected to be announced on April 17. However, the time when the scores will be declared has not been confirmed.
What happens next?
After clearing the JEE Mains 2025 Exam, students can seek admission to NITs, IIITs, GFTIs, and other participating institutes through the JoSAA counselling process. Additionally, the top 2.5 lakh qualified candidates of JEE Main 2025 can appear in JEE Advanced 2025 after clearing which candidates are eligible for admission to IITs across India.
NTA previously issued clarification regarding provisional answer keys. In a post on X, NTA said, “Drawing conclusions based on the provisional answer keys is not desirable. NTA would like to advise and inform candidates that they should not to be misled by reports that create unnecessary doubt and anxiety.”
The provisional answer key for JEE Mains session 2 Paper 1 was released on April 11. On April 13, NTA closed the JEE Mains session 2 provisional answer key objection window.
NTA JEE Main Session 2 Paper I (BE/BTech) was conducted on April 2, 3, 4, 7 and 8 at 531 centres in 285 cities across the country and 15 cities outside India. The Paper 2 exam (BArch/BPlanning) was held on 9 April 2025.
The candidates can download their scorecards through the official website after the results are declared. The official website to download the results is jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Step 1: Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Select the session 2 scorecard download link.
Step 3: Fill in the requested information and log in.
Step 4: Check your marks and download the result for future reference.
The National Testing Agency has not declared the scores for JEE Mains session 2 yet.
JEE Mains 2025 session 2 result is expected to be declared Tursday, April 17.