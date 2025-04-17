JEE Mains Result 2025 LIVE: NTA expected to announce scores TODAY at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Here are steps to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 2 result on Thursday, April 17 2025.

Where to check results?

After the results are declared, the candidates can download their scorecards through the official website. The official website to download the results are jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Is JEE Mains session 2 results out?

No, JEE Mains session 2 results have not been declared yet.

JEE Mains 2025 session 2 result date & time

The scores for JEE Mains session 2 are expected to be announced on April 17. However, the time when the scores will be declared has not been confirmed.

How to check JEE Mains session 2 results?

Go to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click the session 2 scorecard download link.

Fill in the requested information and log in.

Check your marks and download the result for future reference.

What happens next?

After clearing the JEE Mains 2025 Exam, students can seek admission to NITs, IIITs, GFTIs, and other participating institutes through the JoSAA counselling process. Additionally, the top 2.5 lakh qualified candidates of JEE Main 2025 can appear in JEE Advanced 2025 after clearing which candidates are eligible for admission to IITs across India.