JEE Mains Result 2025 LIVE: NTA expected to announce scores TODAY at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Here are steps to download

  • JEE Mains 2025 results are expected to be declared on Thursday,  April 17 on its official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA had previously released provisional answer keys. 

Riya R Alex
Updated17 Apr 2025, 11:09 AM IST
JEE Mains Result 2025 LIVE: Scores will be released on the official website.(NTA)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 2 result on Thursday, April 17 2025.

Where to check results?

After the results are declared, the candidates can download their scorecards through the official website. The official website to download the results are jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Is JEE Mains session 2 results out?

No, JEE Mains session 2 results have not been declared yet.

JEE Mains 2025 session 2 result date & time

The scores for JEE Mains session 2 are expected to be announced on April 17. However, the time when the scores will be declared has not been confirmed.

How to check JEE Mains session 2 results?

  • Go to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • Click the session 2 scorecard download link.
  • Fill in the requested information and log in.
  • Check your marks and download the result for future reference.

What happens next?

After clearing the JEE Mains 2025 Exam, students can seek admission to NITs, IIITs, GFTIs, and other participating institutes through the JoSAA counselling process. Additionally, the top 2.5 lakh qualified candidates of JEE Main 2025 can appear in JEE Advanced 2025 after clearing which candidates are eligible for admission to IITs across India.

Follow updates here:
17 Apr 2025, 11:09 AM IST

JEE Mains Result 2025 LIVE: Clarification on provisional keys

NTA previously issued clarification regarding provisional answer keys. In a post on X, NTA said, “Drawing conclusions based on the provisional answer keys is not desirable. NTA would like to advise and inform candidates that they should not to be misled by reports that create unnecessary doubt and anxiety.”

17 Apr 2025, 10:57 AM IST

JEE Mains 2025 result Session 2 LIVE: Provisional answer key

The provisional answer key for JEE Mains session 2 Paper 1 was released on April 11. On April 13, NTA closed the JEE Mains session 2 provisional answer key objection window.

17 Apr 2025, 10:49 AM IST

JEE Mains Session 2 Result LIVE: Exam dates

NTA JEE Main Session 2 Paper I (BE/BTech) was conducted on April 2, 3, 4, 7 and 8 at 531 centres in 285 cities across the country and 15 cities outside India. The Paper 2 exam (BArch/BPlanning) was held on 9 April 2025.

17 Apr 2025, 10:38 AM IST

JEE Result Session 2 LIVE: Where to check scores?

17 Apr 2025, 10:28 AM IST

JEE 2025 Result LIVE: Steps to check scores

17 Apr 2025, 10:19 AM IST

17 Apr 2025, 10:08 AM IST

JEE Mains 2025 session 2 result date

JEE Mains 2025 session 2 result is expected to be declared Tursday, April 17. 

