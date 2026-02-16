Live Updates

JEE Mains result 2026 LIVE Updates: NTA to announce score for session 1 shortly– How to download from jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Mains result 2026 LIVE: JEE Mains 2026 result will be announced shortly at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Stay tuned to LiveMint for JEE Mains Result 2026 LIVE updates

Livemint
Updated16 Feb 2026, 09:43:37 AM IST
Patna, Jan 21 (ANI): Aspirants wait in queues outside a centre to appear for the Jee Mains, in Patna on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
Patna, Jan 21 (ANI): Aspirants wait in queues outside a centre to appear for the Jee Mains, in Patna on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)(Pappi Sharma)

JEE Mains result 2026 LIVE: NTA will announce the JEE Mains 2026 result shortly on Monday, February 16. Candidates who took the exam from January 21 to 29 will be able to access and download the JEE Main result at the official websites: jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in once officially declared.

The JEE papers were reportedly moderately difficult this year compared to last year.

Step-by-step guide to download JEE Mains 2026 result

  • Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in, the official website for JEE Mains
  • On the homepage, under the “Candidate Activity” board, click on “JEE Main Session 1 Result 2026”.
  • Enter your application number and password.
  • Click on "Submit"
  • Click on the “Result” section
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and save your result for future reference.

Why are JEE Mains scores needed?

Candidates will need their JEE Main 2026 scores for admission to undergraduate programmes, including BE/BTech, BArch, and BPlanning, at participating government and private institutions across India.

Stay with LiveMint for JEE Mains Result 2026 LIVE updates

Follow updates here:
16 Feb 2026, 09:43:37 AM IST

JEE Mains result 2026 LIVE: No result for those caught cheating

The NTA also warned that results will not be issued for those candidates who were found using Unfair Means Practices (UMP) during the examination.

16 Feb 2026, 09:32:32 AM IST

JEE Mains result 2026 LIVE: Is re-evaluation possible?

No, once the JEE Mains Result 2026 are announced, there will be no re-evaluation or re-checking of scores.

16 Feb 2026, 09:11:59 AM IST

JEE Mains result 2026 LIVE: Credentials Required

Once declared, candidates can check their JEE Mains Results for 2026 by entering the following details:

  • JEE Mains 2026 application number
  • Password/date of birth
16 Feb 2026, 09:10:01 AM IST

JEE Mains result 2026 LIVE: NTA's official announcement

16 Feb 2026, 09:10:02 AM IST

JEE Mains result 2026 LIVE: When will the result be announced?

The NTA will announce the JEE Main 2026 results on Monday, February 16.

16 Feb 2026, 09:10:02 AM IST

JEE Mains result 2026 LIVE: Where to check?

The official JEE Main website – jeemain.nta.nic.in and NTA website – nta.ac.in will host the JEE Main 2026 result for the January session exam.

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsEducationJEE Mains result 2026 LIVE Updates: NTA to announce score for session 1 shortly– How to download from jeemain.nta.nic.in
More