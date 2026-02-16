JEE Mains result 2026 LIVE Updates: NTA to announce score for session 1 shortly– How to download from jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Mains result 2026 LIVE: NTA will announce the JEE Mains 2026 result shortly on Monday, February 16. Candidates who took the exam from January 21 to 29 will be able to access and download the JEE Main result at the official websites: jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in once officially declared.

The JEE papers were reportedly moderately difficult this year compared to last year.

Step-by-step guide to download JEE Mains 2026 result

Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in, the official website for JEE Mains

On the homepage, under the “Candidate Activity” board, click on “JEE Main Session 1 Result 2026”.

Enter your application number and password.

Click on "Submit"

Click on the “Result” section

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save your result for future reference.

Why are JEE Mains scores needed?

Candidates will need their JEE Main 2026 scores for admission to undergraduate programmes, including BE/BTech, BArch, and BPlanning, at participating government and private institutions across India.

Stay with LiveMint for JEE Mains Result 2026 LIVE updates