JEE Mains result 2026 LIVE Updates: NTA to announce score for session 1 shortly– How to download from jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Mains result 2026 LIVE: NTA will announce the JEE Mains 2026 result shortly on Monday, February 16. Candidates who took the exam from January 21 to 29 will be able to access and download the JEE Main result at the official websites: jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in once officially declared.
The JEE papers were reportedly moderately difficult this year compared to last year.
Candidates will need their JEE Main 2026 scores for admission to undergraduate programmes, including BE/BTech, BArch, and BPlanning, at participating government and private institutions across India.
The NTA also warned that results will not be issued for those candidates who were found using Unfair Means Practices (UMP) during the examination.
No, once the JEE Mains Result 2026 are announced, there will be no re-evaluation or re-checking of scores.
Once declared, candidates can check their JEE Mains Results for 2026 by entering the following details:
The official JEE Main website – jeemain.nta.nic.in and NTA website – nta.ac.in will host the JEE Main 2026 result for the January session exam.